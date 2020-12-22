LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Sin City Snowboards is having a banner year and the pandemic may be the reason why.
“Slammed. Busy all day,” said Glenn Robertt, owner of Sin City Snowboards. “From the time we open up the door. People are waiting at the door usually.”
Business revenue has skyrocketed 150%.
In 2019, the snowboard shop was selling 3-6 snowboards a day during the month of December. This year Sin City Snowboards is selling an average of 7-12 per day.
Robertt said much of the demand this year is being brought on by the pandemic.
“Snowboarding, you’re outside, so it’s one of the safest things that you can do. And people don’t want to stay inside right now. It’s not the safest thing. So they want to get outside and play,” said Robertt.
Twenty percent of his businesses revenue is coming from people who are new to the sport.
“Never snowboarded before at all. They are coming into the store because they want to buy used. They don’t want to spend a lot of money. So they come in and buy used. They save money by going preowned,” said Robertt.
Sin City Snowboards is doing so well, Robertt said it’s time to expand to the vacant commercial space next door.
“The store next door is 1,600 square feet so we want to combine the two stores into almost 3,000 square feet,” said Robertt.
The only thing standing in his way is the pandemic. The very thing that is at the time helping his business grow.
“If we knew that governor Sisolak would allow us to stay open without any restrictions, we would be in that store right now already breaking down walls and expanding today,” said Robertt. “But because we don’t know the future, we can’t take that risk. We have to kind of wait until this virus is behind us and the pandemic is over.”
