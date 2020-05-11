LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- As many businesses were given the green light to reopen to the public on May 9, FOX5 heard from residents across the valley with concerns that businesses weren't following the set guidelines from state officials.
If you believe a business has reopened without proper health, safety or social distancing measures, here is how you can report them to the appropriate agency.
To find which jurisdiction the business is in, please click here for a map.
CLARK COUNTY
Complaints for the County Business License Department can be emailed to CCBLEnforcement@ClarkCountyNV.gov.
In addition, the Department of Business License has established a business assistance phone number at (702) 455-6561 for business owners with immediate concerns. Business owners may also email the department at BLReopeningAssistance@ClarkCountyNV.gov.
CITY OF LAS VEGAS
Complaints can be emailed to license@lasvegasnevada.gov or call (702) 229-6281.
CITY OF NORTH LAS VEGAS
Complaints can be made to the Business License office at (702) 633-1520.
As of Monday afternoon, North Las Vegas spokesman Patrick Walker said the office had not received any complaints related to Emergency Directive 18.
FOX5 reached out to the cities of Henderson and Boulder City and were awaiting a response.
