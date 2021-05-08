LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Beginning April 5, everyone 16+ is eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine in Nevada.
Currently the only COVID-19 vaccine authorized for use in individual ages 16-17 is the Pfizer vaccine. Janssen and Moderna are not authorized for use in those under the age of 18 at this time.
Immunize Nevada provides details on which sites are vaccinating who in partnership with the state:
https://www.immunizenevada.org/county-specific-covid-19-vaccine-plan
SPRING/SUMMER 2021
POP-UPS & LOCATIONS
POP-UP: ACDC COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic
4276 Spring Mountain Road #207, Las Vegas, NV 89102
Starting April 18, every Sunday & Monday through May 11, 9 a.m. - 3 p.m.
16+ | appointments: http://bit.ly/acdccovid-19vaccine
POP-UP: The Center
401 S. Maryland Parkway, Las Vegas, NV 89101
Wednesday, May 26, 1-5 p.m.
18+ | appointments: https://vax4nv.nv.gov
POP-UP: Southern Nevada Health District COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic
Texas Station Drive-Thru Vaccination Site
2101 Texas Star Lane, North Las Vegas, NV 89032
First Dose Clinics: May 11-14 | May 17-21 | May 24-28 | 7 a.m. - 12 p.m.
Second Dose Clinics: May 31-June 4 | June 7-11 | June 14-18 | 7 a.m. - 12 p.m.
16+ | appointments: https://www.snhd.info/covid-vaccine
ONGOING: College of Southern Nevada
3200 E. Cheyenne Ave, North Las Vegas, NV 89030
Tuesday-Friday
16+, appointments: https://vax4nv.nv.gov/patient/s/
ONGOING: Southern Nevada Heath District
280 S. Decatur Blvd, Las Vegas NV 89107
Monday-Friday
Nevadans 65+, those with special needs and those with mobility issues
appointments: https://vax4nv.nv.gov/patient/s/
ONGOING: Las Vegas Convention Center-South Hall
3150 Paradise Road, Las Vegas, NV 89109
Tuesday-Friday 8:30 a.m. - 7:30 p.m., Saturday 8:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m.
16+ | appointments suggested, but not required.
Walk-ins are welcome according to clinic capacity.
ONGOING: Opportunity Village-Oakey Campus COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic
6300 W. Oakey Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89146
Every Wednesday through June 30, 9 a.m. - 1 p.m.
16+ | appointments: https://mhealthsystem.com/OVclinic
If you qualify for homebound services and need COVID 19 vaccine, please email Homeboundvaccine@clarkcountynv.gov or call 702-455-0696.
The City of Henderson & Community Ambulance are ensuring every Henderson resident is protected from COVID-19.
Call 702-267-4636 8 a.m. - 5 p.m. Monday- Friday to schedule an appointment for a vaccinator to come to your home to provide the one dose Johnson and Johnson vaccine.
VA Southern Nevada Health Care System COVID-19 Vaccine Information
- The Las Vegas VA has expanded vaccinations to ALL veterans, their spouses, eligible caregivers and CHAMPVA beneficiaries. If you meet the SAVE LIVES Act criteria, your local VA medical center is offering COVID-19 vaccines on a first come, first serve basis, dependent on vaccine availability.
- If you are a Veteran not yet enrolled, although not required, it is helpful if you bring your DD-214 (separation papers) with you.
- Please come to your local VA medical center to complete the initial paperwork and receive your vaccine. Please note that IF vaccine sessions are filled on a day you walk in, we will schedule you for the soonest appointment that accommodates your calendar
- Please contact the Call Center at 702-791-9185 between business hours (Monday-Friday, 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.) with questions or visit https://www.lasvegas.va.gov and click on the COVID Vaccine button
The Las Vegas VA Medical Center is located at 6900 North Pecos Road in North Las Vegas.
Boulder City Fire and Boulder City Hospital will vaccinate residents of Boulder City that are 65+, Community Frontline Support and Community Frontline Supply Chain and Logistics.
Residents MUST call Boulder City Parks and Recreation at (702) 293-9256 Monday-Thursday 8 a.m. - 3 p.m. to make an appointment. Visit https://www.bcnv.org/712/COVID-19 for more information.
Laughlin residents may call the Laughlin Chamber of Commerce at (702) 298-2214 to be added to a vaccine waiting list.
Albertson's, CVS, Smith's, Vons, Walgreens and Walmart/Sam's Club pharmacies
For Albertson's, please visit https://www.albertsons.com/pharmacy/covid-19.html to schedule an appointment.
For CVS, please visit https://www.cvs.com/immunizations/covid-19-vaccine?icid=cvs-home-hero1-link2-coronavirus-vaccine to schedule an appointment.
CVS locations serving 16- & 17-year-olds:
- 2011 E. Lake Mead Blvd, N. Las Vegas, NV 89030
- 6432 Losee Road, N. Las Vegas, NV 89086
- 3655 W. Craig Road, N. Las Vegas, NV 89032
- 5545 El Camino Al Norte, N. Las Vegas, NV 89031
- 1812 E. Charleston Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89104
- 6705 E. Lake Mead Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89156
- 4391 E. Washington Ave, Las Vegas, NV 89110
- 6391 W. Lake Mead Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89108
- 2935 S. Hollywood Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89122
For Smith's, please visit https://www.smithsfoodanddrug.com/rx/covid-eligibility to schedule an appointment.
For Vons, please visit https://www.vons.com/pharmacy/covid-19.html to schedule an appointment.
For Walgreens, please visit www.walgreens.com/schedulevaccine to schedule an appointment.
Walgreens locations serving 16- & 17-year-olds:
- 1445 W. Craig Road, N. Las Vegas, NV 89032
- 2280 Las Vegas Blvd N., N. Las Vegas, NV 89030
- 2389 Windmill Lane, Las Vegas, NV 89123
- 2400 E. Tropicana Ave, Las Vegas, NV 89146
- 6401 W. Charleston Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89146
For Walmart/Sam's Club, please visit https://www.walmart.com/cp/1228302 to schedule an appointment.
Walmart locations serving 16 & 17 year-olds:
- 1400 S. Lamb Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89104
Henderson and North Las Vegas are providing free COVID-19 vaccinations for any Southern Nevada resident 16+. Vaccines are by appointment only.
Henderson: Visit https://www.cityofhenderson.com/covid19/vaccine for more information
North Las Vegas: register at VaxNLV.com.
COVID-19 vaccinations from University Medical Center (UMC) are open to all Nevadans 16+.
If you do not meet these criteria, UMC will not administer the vaccine, even if you have an appointment. For more information, visit https://www.umcsn.com/COVID19/AdmissionBlueTreeGeneral.aspx?T=119
UNLV is currently are accepting registration from individuals in the community who fall into the following groups:
- General Public: Individuals who are 18 years and older
Review “What to Expect at Your Appointment” below for important information, including requirements for validating your eligibility at https://unlv.mycareally.health/pages/vaccine-comm-s5jdh8jklapl2.html
Questions about the UNLV location should be sent to coronavirus@unlv.edu
Nevada Health Centers is currently offering COVID-19 vaccines to individuals who meet the eligibility requirements. Vaccine supply is limited, and appointments for eligible individuals will be made on a first-come, first-served basis.
https://www.nevadahealthcenters.org/c19vaccine/
Please visit the Southern Nevada Health District's website for more information on how you can schedule your COVID-19 vaccine. This CDC-sponsored site offers a list of what type of vaccines are available in every public and private site: https://vaccinefinder.org/search/
