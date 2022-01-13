LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Nevada Health Response, the healthcare team assembled by the governor's office, has added a COVID-19 testing locator map to its website.
The tool will allow users to navigate testing logistics including: locations, dates and timing. Users can type in their zip code and the tool will fetch testing facilities closest to their area.
nvhealthresponse.nv.gov/find-covid-19-testing-in-nevada
(Updated Jan. 10, 2022)
NVHR_220073_011022_LVTesting_v1.1_F by FOX5 Vegas on Scribd
