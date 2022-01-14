LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Due to the Martin Luther King Jr. Day long weekend, the Southern Nevada Health District and its public health centers will be closed.
Here are the options for COVID testing through the weekend, according to the health district:
SATURDAY, JAN. 15
- 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.: Enterprise Library
- 10 a.m. - 12 p.m.: Windmill Library
- 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.: Sahara West Library
- 12 p.m. - 8 p.m.: Texas Station
- 3 p.m. - 8 p.m.: Fiesta Henderson
SUNDAY, JAN. 16
- 12 p.m. - 8 p.m.: Texas Station
- 12 p.m. - 8 p.m.: Fiesta Henderson
- 5:30 p.m. - 10:30 p.m.: Sam Boyd Stadium
MONDAY, JAN. 17
- 8 a.m. - 4 p.m.: Silver Springs Recreation Center
- 8 a.m. - 4 p.m.: Downtown Recreation Center
- 8 a.m. - 3 p.m.: Anthem Hills Park
- 9 a.m. - 1 p.m.: Clark County Government Center
- 12 p.m. - 8 p.m.: Fiesta Henderson
- 2 p.m. - 4:30 p.m.: Northgate Christian Church
- 5:30 p.m. - 10:30 p.m.: Sam Boyd Stadium
