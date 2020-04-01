UPDATE (April 1): CCSD announced new hours for food distribution to start on Monday, April 6. The meals will be served from 9 a.m. to noon and will apply after spring break, as well.
Since the current school closure more than 580,000 meals have been distributed to more than 290,000 children. As this work is critical, and to ensure students continue receiving meals, CCSD will be keeping its 36 meal distribution sites open during the upcoming Spring Break scheduled from April 6, 2020 to April 10, 2020.
CCSD will also start limited mobility food distribution at 10 additional school sires starting April 6.
Monday and Wednesday
- 9 - 10 a.m. - Dooley ES & Brown JHS
- 10 - 11 a.m. - Steven ES, Hinman ES & Cunningham ES
- Each student will be provided two days of meals on Monday and three days of meals on Wednesday.
Tuesday and Thursday
- 9 - 10 a.m. - Galloway ES & Burkholder MS
- 10 - 11 a.m. - Kesterson ES, Thorpe ES & Ullom ES
- Each student will be provided two days of meals on Tuesday and three days of meals on Thursday.
Parents are also allowed to pick up meals without a child present, however they must show a student's ID card. If an ID is not available, they will request the student's name and ID number.
For more information, click here.
UPDATE (March 26): CCSD on Thursday announced that parents are now able to pick up meals for their children without the child/children present.
If a student is not attending a pick up site with their parent, the parent will need to either have the student's ID card present or be able to verbally provide the following information:
- Name(s) of students
- Student Identification Number
- School Location(s)
- Grade level(s) of students
Original story continues below.
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Clark County School District released a list of locations that will continue to serve breakfast and lunch to students during the school closures due to coronavirus.
Parents were notified of the 35 school locations through the valley they will be set up for pod distribution between 8 and 11 a.m. Monday through Friday.
The district said parents can also pick up academic resources at these sites.
School-age children must be present for food distribution, CCSD said. The pickups will be set up outside of the schools. A school ID card is not required.
Food distribution locations and times are being updated online at https://ccsd.nutrislice.com/menu
Basic HS
400 Palo Verde Dr., Henderson, NV 89015
Bennett ES
2750 S. Needles Hwy., Laughlin, NV 89029
Bridger MS
2505 N. Bruce St., North Las Vegas, NV 89030
Canyon Springs HS
350 E Alexander Rd., North Las Vegas, NV 89032
Centennial HS
10200 Centennial Pkwy., Las Vegas, NV 89149
Chaparral HS
3820 Annie Oakley Dr., Las Vegas, NV 89121
Cheyenne HS
3200 W Alexander Rd., North Las Vegas, NV 89032
Cimarron-Memorial HS
2301 N Tenaya Way, Las Vegas, NV 89128
Clark HS
4291 W Pennwood Ave, Las Vegas, NV 89102
Del Sol HS
3100 E. Patrick Ln., Las Vegas, NV 89120
Desert Pines HS
3800 E Harris Ave, Las Vegas, NV 89110
Eldorado HS
1139 N. Linn Ln., Las Vegas, NV 89110
Green Valley HS
460 Arroyo Grande Blvd., Henderson, NV 89014
Hughes MS
550 Hafen Ln., Mesquite, NV 89027
Indian Springs HS
400 Sky Rd., Indian Springs, NV 89108
Las Vegas HS
6500 E Sahara Ave, Las Vegas, NV 89142
Lyon MS
179 S. Andersen, Overton, NV
Manch ES
4351 Lamont St., Las Vegas, NV 89115
Matt Kelly ES
900 N. J St., Las Vegas, NV 89106
Mitchell ES
900 Avenue B, Boulder City, NV 89005
Mojave HS
5302 Goldfield St., North Las Vegas, NV 89031
Paradise ES
900 Cottage Grove Ave., Las Vegas, NV 89119
Petersen ES
3650 Cambridge St., Las Vegas, NV 89169
Sandy Valley HS
1420 E. Pearl Ave., Sandy Valley, NV 89019
Shadow Ridge HS
5050 Brent Ln., Las Vegas, NV 89131
Sierra Vista HS
8100 W Robindale Rd., Las Vegas, NV 89113
Silverado HS
1650 W Silver Hawk Ave, Las Vegas, NV 89123
Spring Valley HS
3750 S Buffalo Dr., Las Vegas, NV 89147
Sunrise Mountain HS
2575 N. Los Feliz St., Las Vegas, NV 89156
Ute Perkins ES
1255 Patriots Way, Moapa, NV 89025
Valley HS
2839 S. Burnham Ave., Las Vegas, NV 89169
Veterans Tribute CTA
2531 Vegas Dr., Las Vegas, NV 89106
West Prep
2050 Sapphire Stone Ave., Las Vegas, NV 89106
Whitney ES
5005 Keenan Ave., Las Vegas, NV 89122
Wynn ES
5655 Edna Ave., Las Vegas, NV 89146
(2) comments
Feed your own children, this is disgusting hearing this ! Communist piglosi ,has referred to your children belong to the govmit !
Wow - feeding the kids has become more important than educating them. Since schools are nothing more than indoctrination centers, this might not be all bad.
