UPDATE (April 1): CCSD announced new hours for food distribution to start on Monday, April 6. The meals will be served from 9 a.m. to noon and will apply after spring break, as well.

Since the current school closure more than 580,000 meals have been distributed to more than 290,000 children. As this work is critical, and to ensure students continue receiving meals, CCSD will be keeping its 36 meal distribution sites open during the upcoming Spring Break scheduled from April 6, 2020 to April 10, 2020. 

CCSD will also start limited mobility food distribution at 10 additional school sires starting April 6. 

Monday and Wednesday

  • 9 - 10 a.m. - Dooley ES & Brown JHS
  • 10 - 11 a.m. - Steven ES, Hinman ES & Cunningham ES
  • Each student will be provided two days of meals on Monday and three days of meals on Wednesday. 

Tuesday and Thursday

  • 9 - 10 a.m. - Galloway ES & Burkholder MS
  • 10 - 11 a.m. - Kesterson ES, Thorpe ES & Ullom ES
  • Each student will be provided two days of meals on Tuesday and three days of meals on Thursday. 

Parents are also allowed to pick up meals without a child present, however they must show a student's ID card. If an ID is not available, they will request the student's name and ID number.

For more information, click here

UPDATE (March 26): CCSD on Thursday announced that parents are now able to pick up meals for their children without the child/children present.

If a student is not attending a pick up site with their parent, the parent will need to either have the student's ID card present or be able to verbally provide the following information:

  • Name(s) of students
  • Student Identification Number
  • School Location(s)
  • Grade level(s) of students

Original story continues below.

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Clark County School District released a list of locations that will continue to serve breakfast and lunch to students during the school closures due to coronavirus. 

Parents were notified of the 35 school locations through the valley they will be set up for pod distribution between 8 and 11 a.m. Monday through Friday.

The district said parents can also pick up academic resources at these sites.

School-age children must be present for food distribution, CCSD said. The pickups will be set up outside of the schools. A school ID card is not required.

Food distribution locations and times are being updated online at https://ccsd.nutrislice.com/menu

Basic HS

400 Palo Verde Dr., Henderson, NV 89015

Bennett ES

2750 S. Needles Hwy., Laughlin, NV 89029

Bridger MS

2505 N. Bruce St., North Las Vegas, NV 89030

Canyon Springs HS

350 E Alexander Rd., North Las Vegas, NV 89032

Centennial HS

10200 Centennial Pkwy., Las Vegas, NV 89149

Chaparral HS

3820 Annie Oakley Dr., Las Vegas, NV 89121

Cheyenne HS

3200 W Alexander Rd., North Las Vegas, NV 89032

Cimarron-Memorial HS

2301 N Tenaya Way, Las Vegas, NV 89128

Clark HS

4291 W Pennwood Ave, Las Vegas, NV 89102

Del Sol HS

3100 E. Patrick Ln., Las Vegas, NV 89120

Desert Pines HS

3800 E Harris Ave, Las Vegas, NV 89110

Eldorado HS

1139 N. Linn Ln., Las Vegas, NV 89110

Green Valley HS

460 Arroyo Grande Blvd., Henderson, NV 89014

Hughes MS

550 Hafen Ln., Mesquite, NV 89027

Indian Springs HS

400 Sky Rd., Indian Springs, NV 89108

Las Vegas HS

6500 E Sahara Ave, Las Vegas, NV 89142

Lyon MS

179 S. Andersen, Overton, NV 

Manch ES

4351 Lamont St., Las Vegas, NV 89115

Matt Kelly ES

900 N. J St., Las Vegas, NV 89106

Mitchell ES

900 Avenue B, Boulder City, NV 89005

Mojave HS

5302 Goldfield St., North Las Vegas, NV 89031

Paradise ES

900 Cottage Grove Ave., Las Vegas, NV 89119

Petersen ES

3650 Cambridge St., Las Vegas, NV 89169

Sandy Valley HS

1420 E. Pearl Ave., Sandy Valley, NV 89019

Shadow Ridge HS

5050 Brent Ln., Las Vegas, NV 89131

Sierra Vista HS

8100 W Robindale Rd., Las Vegas, NV 89113

Silverado HS

1650 W Silver Hawk Ave, Las Vegas, NV 89123

Spring Valley HS

3750 S Buffalo Dr., Las Vegas, NV 89147

Sunrise Mountain HS

2575 N. Los Feliz St., Las Vegas, NV 89156

Ute Perkins ES

1255 Patriots Way, Moapa, NV 89025

Valley HS

2839 S. Burnham Ave., Las Vegas, NV 89169

Veterans Tribute CTA

2531 Vegas Dr., Las Vegas, NV 89106

West Prep

2050 Sapphire Stone Ave., Las Vegas, NV 89106

Whitney ES

5005 Keenan Ave., Las Vegas, NV 89122

Wynn ES

5655 Edna Ave., Las Vegas, NV 89146

