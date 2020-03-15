LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Clark County School District released a list of locations that will continue to serve breakfast and lunch to students during the school closures due to coronavirus.
Parents were notified of the 15 school locations through the valley they will be set up for pod distribution between 8 and 11 a.m. The district said parents can also pick up academic resources at these sites.
School-age children must be present for food distribution, CCSD said. The pickups will be set up outside of the schools.
CCSD said it is working with its rural schools to set up similar distribution.
|Basic HS
|400 Palo Verde Dr., Henderson, NV 89015
|Canyon Springs HS
|350 E Alexander Rd., North Las Vegas, NV 89032
|Centennial HS
|10200 Centennial Pkwy., Las Vegas, NV 89149
|Chaparral HS
|3820 Annie Oakley Dr., Las Vegas, NV 89121
|Cheyenne HS
|3200 W Alexander Rd., North Las Vegas, NV 89032
|Cimarron-Memorial HS
|2301 N Tenaya Way, Las Vegas, NV 89128
|Clark HS
|4291 W Pennwood Ave, Las Vegas, NV 89102
|Desert Pines HS
|3800 E Harris Ave, Las Vegas, NV 89110
|Las Vegas HS
|6500 E Sahara Ave, Las Vegas, NV 89142
|Mojave HS
|5302 Goldfield St., North Las Vegas, NV 89031
|Shadow Ridge HS
|5050 Brent Ln., Las Vegas, NV 89131
|Sierra Vista HS
|8100 W Robindale Rd., Las Vegas, NV 89113
|Silverado HS
|1650 W Silver Hawk Ave, Las Vegas, NV 89123
|Spring Valley HS
|3750 S Buffalo Dr., Las Vegas, NV 89147
|Veteran’s CTA
|2531 Vegas Dr., Las Vegas, NV 89106
