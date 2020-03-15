ccsd generic
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Clark County School District released a list of locations that will continue to serve breakfast and lunch to students during the school closures due to coronavirus. 

Parents were notified of the 15 school locations through the valley they will be set up for pod distribution between 8 and 11 a.m. The district said parents can also pick up academic resources at these sites. 

School-age children must be present for food distribution, CCSD said. The pickups will be set up outside of the schools.

CCSD said it is working with its rural schools to set up similar distribution. 

Basic HS  400 Palo Verde Dr., Henderson, NV 89015 
Canyon Springs HS 350 E Alexander Rd., North Las Vegas, NV 89032
Centennial HS 10200 Centennial Pkwy., Las Vegas, NV 89149
Chaparral HS 3820 Annie Oakley Dr., Las Vegas, NV 89121
Cheyenne HS 3200 W Alexander Rd., North Las Vegas, NV 89032
Cimarron-Memorial HS 2301 N Tenaya Way, Las Vegas, NV 89128
Clark HS 4291 W Pennwood Ave, Las Vegas, NV 89102
Desert Pines HS  3800 E Harris Ave, Las Vegas, NV 89110
Las Vegas HS 6500 E Sahara Ave, Las Vegas, NV 89142
Mojave HS 5302 Goldfield St., North Las Vegas, NV 89031
Shadow Ridge HS  5050 Brent Ln., Las Vegas, NV 89131
Sierra Vista HS 8100 W Robindale Rd., Las Vegas, NV 89113
Silverado HS 1650 W Silver Hawk Ave, Las Vegas, NV 89123
Spring Valley HS 3750 S Buffalo Dr., Las Vegas, NV 89147
Veteran’s CTA 2531 Vegas Dr., Las Vegas, NV 89106

