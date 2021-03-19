LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Beginning April 5, everyone 16 and older will become eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine in Nevada, but just because tiers are open, doesn't mean every site will accept you. Who can go where?
FOX5 breaks down what you need to know before you go:
Immunize Nevada provides details on which sites are vaccinating who in partnership with the state.
https://www.immunizenevada.org/county-specific-covid-19-vaccine-plan
UNLV is scheduling appointments for all, right now:
https://unlv.mycareally.health/pages/vaccine-comm-s5jdh8jklapl2.html
CVS will open appointments for those with underlying conditions beginning March 22. On April 5, everyone 16+ will qualify for this site.
If you'd prefer to speak with a person about vaccine eligibility and locations, call this number between 8 a.m. - 8 p.m., seven days per week:
1-800-401-0946
This CDC-sponsored site offers a list of what type of vaccines are available in every public and private site:
