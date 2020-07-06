LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Nevada Health Response, the healthcare team assembled by the governor's office, has added a COVID-19 testing locator map to its website.
The tool will allow users to navigate testing logistics including: locations, dates and timing. Users can type in their zip code and the tool will fetch testing facilities closest to their area.
LOCATOR MAP
https://nvhealthresponse.nv.gov/find-covid-19-testing-in-nevada/
"Getting a test in Nevada is quick, easy and painless. Nevada has done tremendous work to increase testing capacity statewide and this tool helps bring all the information into one place for Nevadans," Gov. Steve Sisolak said in a release. "I encourage all Nevadans to take advantage of this new tool to find a testing location nearby."
UMC
To get a COVID-19 test in Clark County through UMC, appointments can be made through University Medical Center's website, umcsn.com, by clicking "UMC COVID-19 testing center."
UMC has two testing locations, at UNLV and Texas Station. The test is free and results are back typically within 24 hours. Results are provided through a UMC Connect account or the MyChart app.
BOULDER CITY
LAUGHLIN
Clark County and the Southern Nevada Health District are offering free COVID-19 testing for Laughlin residents on Thursday, July 9 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Laughlin Junior/Senior High School, 1900 Cougar Drive.
Testing will be offered on a first-come, first-served basis. Participants will need to bring identification and face coverings.
The county said 18 positive cases have been identified in Laughlin as of July 5, according to the Southern Nevada Health District.
LVAC MEMBERS
Starting Wednesday, July 8, LVAC gym members can get a COVID-19 antibody and antigen (viral) test again.
LVAC members should have received an email with information on how to schedule the test.
WHY GET TESTED?
Individuals without symptoms, or asymptomatic people, can carry the virus around without their knowledge. Testing data from both symptomatic and asymptomatic individuals can help inform healthcare professional research on how the virus spreads.
As the state stalls in Phase 2 of reopening, officials are still working to provide additional testing to anyone in need.
