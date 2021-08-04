LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- COVID-19 cases in children and teens jumped 84% in one week, according to the American Academy of Pediatrics.
They said nearly 72,000 children and teens got COVID-19 just last week -- five times the number from the end of June.
These alarming statistics come as students across the country prepare to head back to school, and now Clark County officials have reopened a mass testing site at UNLV's Stan Fulton building, featuring free access to drive-through nasal swab tests.
A public health expert in Henderson told FOX5 Wednesday that parents should absolutely ensure their kids are tested if they've been exposed to a confirmed case, are having COVID-19 symptoms, or have been in a large crowd setting (or will soon be).
UNLV's testing site will operate Wednesday and Thursday of this week from 5:30 to 10:30 p.m., and then five days each week starting this Sunday through Thursday.
Dr. Christina Madison, a public health pharmacist and associate professor of pharmacy practice at Roseman University, said our transmission numbers are "exponential" here in southern Nevada these last two weeks.
She told us what the American College of Pediatrics recommends when it comes to getting kids tested.
"If it's going to be a large gathering, or a sporting event, or before an activity that they would say that it may be appropriate to go ahead and test even if they say that they haven't had a contact," said Madison.
She added, "They're not really recommending random testing. They're saying that it may be needed in instances where it may be a large gathering... Anything under 50 is still considered small. Here's the thing: vaccinations are -- they work, they are safe, they are effective. So that's the number one thing."
That's why she called it important for those who are eligible to get the vaccine to get immunized, so they can protect children who cannot.
"The more kids getting it, the more kids you're gonna see with severe illness, and then that's not even accounting for the fact that these kids may have long term symptoms after they've recovered," said Madison.
She said just because people can now be vaccinated, don't forget that testing can be an important line of defense, especially when it comes to kids, in addition to masks, social distancing, and contact tracing.
"If they are around somebody that we know is a known positive, we isolate, we test, and we make sure that they don't spread the infection to their classmates," said Madison.
Superintendent of Clark County School District Dr. Jesus Jara said Tuesday that students participating in close-contact sports will be routinely tested for COVID-19-- a move that Madison said is wise.
Clark County officials told FOX5 Wednesday that the Stan Fulton testing site is the only mass testing site for now, but that they aren't ruling out the possibility for more sites. Operators of the newly reopened testing site on UNLV's campus are also offering COVID-19 vaccine doses.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.