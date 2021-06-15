California Gov. Gavin Newsom announces a massive jackpot as the nation's most populous state looks to encourage millions of people who are still unvaccinated to get their shots at a news conference at the Esteban E. Torres High School in Los Angeles, Thursday, May 27, 2021. California is giving away the country's largest pot of vaccine prize money — $116.5 million — in an attempt to get millions more inoculated before the most populous U.S. state fully reopens next month. Newsom announced the prizes, which also include the nation's highest single vaccine prize: $1.5 million. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)