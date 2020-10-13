LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Clogged phone lines have continued to be an issue as Nevadans file unemployment insurance claims through the Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation.
Nevada DETR said Tuesday that the agency is still working on difficulties with the phone lines and there is no timetable for when the issues will be resolved. Those filing for unemployment have reported issues with the system since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic in March.
There are three numbers filers can call to help resolve unemployment claims:
- 1-800-603-9681
- 775-298-6007
- 702-329-6699
Nevada DETR cautioned that the office is still receiving a high volume of calls and that callers may still hear busy signals or experience longer wait times.
The call center is queue-based, meaning you should try to call earlier rather than later to try and get added to the queue.
"Once the queues fill up, there is no additional room for other calls to come into and the caller is informed to try back later," Nevada DETR spokesperson Rosa Mendez said. "As calls are answered, spots open up and more callers are allowed in throughout the day."
Nevada DETR said it's hiring new staff and implementing new systems to help speed up the process of claims.
Mendez said the agency knows Nevadans are frustrated and appreciates the public's patience.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.