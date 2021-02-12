LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Today started off anxious. Anxious that today, I will take my mom to get her second COVID-19 vaccine.
I knew all the stress of logging on every day and waiting to get an appointment was all worth it. It was raining today and of course, forgot my umbrella. I picked up my mom. She was excited and ready. She said, “This is it! The day has finally come!” And we were off! Vamanos!
When we pulled up to the convention center, we saw a long line outside. There was a sign right when you drive up that read “COVID Vaccine parking." The rain was pouring hard and as I pulled in. I was lucky, a car was pulling out of its spot as I drove up. Got a great spot, close.
9:20 A.M.
My mom’s appointment was for 10:30 am. We waited about 10 minutes in the car to let the rain subside, because of course we knew when it rains hard in Vegas, it won’t last.
9:30 A.M.
We got out our two masks to double-up and here we go. My boots were getting wet as we walked through the parking lot trying to find the end of the line. We walked for about 5 minutes to the end. The line was moving, never stayed still.
As we walked a man with a Southern Nevada Health District jacket asked everyone, “Do you have an appointment?” Everyone did. He said you’re in the right line.
As we got to the sidewalk entrance, another younger man asked the same thing and waved the line towards the door. When we got closer to the entrance, they asked to make sure you have you QR code (when you register for appointment you are given a confirmation and QR code), vaccine card (from your first dose) and ID. As we walked in the line, I saw it seemed like a mile long that wrapped back around like a u-turn inside the building.
More people inside were directing us to stay in that line. I heard a woman ask a worker there, “Is this the line for Pfizer or Moderna?” The woman, in the same SNHD jacket) said, “Not sure right now, we are just trying to get people out of the rain." The line continuously moved, never really stopped. Then we flipped to the other side. Another woman made sure to answer questions if anyone had any.
I noticed a lot of workers making sure you were in the right place with right paperwork needed. Then as we got closer, a woman said, “To the right Moderna. To the left Pfizer,” and repeated as she walked down the line. The next thing I knew…. my mom took off to the left! I started after her. She walks fast for short legs. I followed her to the entrance of the vaccine area.
There was a National Guardsman there making sure you were in the Pfizer line. There was also signs that showed Moderna on one side, Pfizer on the other. We walked in and it was a massive area, reminded me of a warehouse building. There was yellow tape and cones everywhere directing people to where to go. Lines were moving fast.
I asked some ladies in front of me were they excited to get the shot? They all were happy.
“I’m just ready to get it over with” as if she wants to finally be able to do things again. One lady asked if I brought my mom. I said yes, because she did too. Many were paired up or came as a group to make sure everything was good. I looked around. Seemed like younger adults brought older adults to help them along. Some had canes, some in wheelchairs. When I pulled out my phone, I was instructed to not take pictures or video.
We got up to a table and my mom was asked for her QR code. That was scanned. Then asked for ID, to make sure her name matched. The worker then asked for my mom’s vaccine card. She instructed us to another line and to make sure to show them her QR code and vaccine card. The rest put away.
The second line moved quickly. I heard people talking amongst themselves, getting anxious. A man in a FEMA jacket asked all of us to keep 6 feet apart (the reason why we are here—don’t forget that!)
As we got to the head of the line the FEMA person instructing where to go said it was super busy when they opened this morning. So many people came at once, “It was a lot. Seemed everyone came in all at once." He said there were about 4,000 appointments today alone.
We were next.
We got in our final line. Three people back. It was almost time. Every station had a long table. Reminded me of a ping pong or beer pong table. Each end a nurse or firefighter (a lot of firefighters) was giving people their vaccine. There were about 12-15 tables for Pfizer area. About the same for Moderna.
It's time! My mom got her jacket off and was ready! She said, "We’re next!” like we were in a line at Disneyland. I felt like the parent waiting for my child to get on “Pirates of the Caribbean!”
We walked up to a nurse. She was very friendly off the bat. She scanned my mom’s QR Code and asked for her vaccine card. The nurse, Angie, filled out the card with the date as I asked her how it was going today. I asked how many people she sees in a day. She said, “Honestly I don’t even know. It just keeps going and going,"
She came in from Missouri and has been here since Sunday. She got a call that Las Vegas needed help, so she came. My mom thanked her for doing that. Angie said everyone has been so welcoming and nice. She was glad to come and help and for people to be so nice, helps the experience even more.
The nurse asked my mom which arm she wanted her shot in. My mom wanted her right. My mom said, "I know people get their left, but I am right handed, I know I will move my arm more with my right." The nurse said, the right it is then. She gave my mom the second vaccine. It went quick. My mom said it was like a tiny pinch. “The flu shot you can feel, this one, it was a pinch."
The nurse then told my mom to keep her QR code for the next two weeks. The reason was if she has any bad reactions, they can get the information quicker with the code. She also advised my mom to always keep her vaccine card. “Laminate it or put tape on it, because we don’t’ know if you’ll ever need this again.” She told my mom she might feel “icky” get a fever or headache. If so, take over-the-counter medication like Tylenol or ibuprofen if needed. The nurse told her to move her arm for the next two days often and drink lots of water. She pointed over to the observation area and put a sticker on my mom (like a name tag) with the time. She said in 15 minutes when the time is up, you are free to go.
We headed over to observation area. Rows and rows of chairs, spread out 6 feet apart. On the back of the seat is a QR code with instructions. We did this on the first vaccine. You scan it, put your info on and its for the CDC to check up on you for their data base to see symptoms, etc. They texted my mom everyday for a week to know about symptoms. Exactly two weeks later was her final text checkup. So she will do that again for the second dose.
As we sat, two firefighters walk around and look at everyone, asked if everyone feeling okay and gave thumbs up. I chatted with man behind me. He was a healthcare worker who was just vaccinated. He asked if I got a vaccine, I told him I was only here with my mom. He said, “They take care of us our entire lives, we owe them that. Take care of our parents."
10:32 A.M.
We are done. My mom put on her coat and said “well Judy (pronounces Yudy with accent) we did it. I’m all done. You don’t have to stress anymore.”
We walked out. The whole process took about an hour.
"Well it'ss just like another opportunity at life," my mom said afterward. "I still got a family and I want to see them a little longer and want to see my grandchild grow and that’s what I’m all excited about. Mostly because of my grandchild."
After hearing, that, it sank in for me. The worries of the past year. She now has another opportunity at life.
