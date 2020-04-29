LAS VEGAS (FOX5) - With stay-in-place orders effective throughout the United States, people are choosing to combat cabin fever with streaming and gaming.
One website, Reviews.org, was curious to see what people are googling during quarantine to discover what each state is searching for during this time. They analyzed top Google searches during a one-month span related to entertainment.
The top search in Nevada was Animal Crossing: New Horizons, the popular new game released on the Nintendo Switch in March.
Other findings:
- Tiger King was dethroned from its #1 trending spot. Netflix reported the series was watched by 64 million households in its first four weeks.
- Coastal states are loving Animal Crossing. Animal Crossing: New Horizons has broken sales records with over 5 million digital copies sold. The popularity of the game and the time spent inside has led to a shortage in Nintendo Switch consoles.
- Schitt’s Creek saw a rise in search traffic across the northern U.S.
- Sony’s Playstation revealed their new Playstation 5 Dualsense Controller, which gained most traffic in southern states.
