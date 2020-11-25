LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- On the eve of Thanksgiving, two vaccine candidates eagerly prepare for rollouts to the American public.
It's only possible because thousands of Americans volunteered to participate in stage three trials and receive either the vaccine or a placebo.
FOX5's Jaclyn Schultz was one of them.
Moderna, which recruited 30,000 volunteers in Las Vegas and nationwide, is close to submitting its request for emergency authorization to the Food and Drug Administration.
The Wake Clinical Research Center in Las Vegas, on behalf of Moderna, started recruiting volunteers in July.
Schultz said she didn't hesitate at all to sign up, "Why not help humanity in the fight?"
Getting the vaccine would also be a bonus, she said. Moderna promised that all placebo recipients would be notified and given the vaccine.
Schultz was elated when she got a call back to participate, based on answers from a questionnaire. Friends and family posed plenty of questions: "Are you scared?" "What if something happens?"
She wasn't. She also did her research.
VACCINE BACKGROUND
Vaccines do not enter a third stage of trials without prior vetting. Stages one and two test a smaller group of participants and analyze efficacy, safety and side effects. More information on this from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is here.
One of the decisions made by Moderna after the initial trials included the decision to split the vaccine into two doses of 100 micrograms, four weeks apart.
If the vaccine proved effective among thousands, that version would be eligible for mass release to the general public.
It is also a misconception that the COVID-19 vaccines "give you the virus."
Moderna and Pfizer utilize a new technology called synthetic mRNA to help cells recognize COVID-19's spike protein. The synthetic mRNA triggers a process by which cells produce antibodies that recognize and fight the virus.
ENROLLMENT
On August 27, Schultz received her first dose after a four-and-a-half hour rigorous exam, questionnaire, COVID-19 test and urine test. She also gave blood samples, then randomly received either the placebo or the vaccine.
She said she didn't research beforehand what symptoms people experienced. That night, she noted sore arms. The next morning, she learned through a Google search that other participants had experienced the same symptoms.
She documented everything via Moderna's app, from her temperature, the size of swelling at the site of injection (a quarter), to any pain or fever symptoms that would develop.
Nurses proceeded to call to check on her, her symptoms and if any odd side effects appeared. In her case, they did not.
Four weeks later, she went back for the second dose.
A nurse said to her, "You probably received the vaccine. The second time, your body will have a stronger response."
The soreness did not return, but that night, she said she experienced a "chilly" feeling and layered up. Her temperature was normal.
The next morning, she said she felt just fine.
In October, she returned to the Wake Clinical Research Center to have her blood tested for antibodies. Staff suspect she received the vaccine and not the placebo, based on symptoms.
She now will await notification from Moderna if she received the placebo. In the meantime, staff encouraged her to stay enrolled in the trial as long as possible to help humanity answer another question: How long will the vaccine last?
Doctors suspect the vaccine may require reimmunization "years" later, rather than annually, like the influenza vaccine.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.