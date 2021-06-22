LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Vax Nevada Days program is helping Nevadans become familiar with a lesser-known website that has all their vaccination records, including the COVID-19 vaccine: the Nevada WebIZ system.
According to the rules of the $5 million giveaway, Nevada residents must have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine in Nevada. Names will be drawn from Nevada WebIZ.
Karissa Loper with the state's COVID-19 Task Force explains that it's a useful tool, especially for parents, to help maintain vaccine records and schedules.
"Every child and every adult in the state who has received an immunization in this state has an immunization record in the system," Loper said.
The website is used for the following purposes:
- A vaccine record for you and your child
- A portal for doctors to access your records without the use of cards
- A reminder for vaccines your yourself and your child
- An aid in case you lose your vaccine card
- Official government document for travel
The email and phone authentication system may cause problems for you to access.
"I really want to assure everyone, it doesn't mean you don't have a record. Your record exists if you were vaccinated in Nevada. It just may be you need that contact information to be updated appropriately," she said.
Loper said border residents, like those in Laughlin who could only get vaccines in their neighboring state, are still eligible to be in Nevada WebIZ, and entered into the giveaway.
State officials are aware of exceptions of people who may not be entered, such as military members and their families.
DHHS said the agency is working to aid those who got vaccinated in clinical trials to register them into Nevada WebIZ.
For records or data entry issues:
- Contact your provider to update your contact information and email in the portal.
- For those who were vaccinated through the Southern Nevada Health District, contact covidvaccineinfo@snhd.org.
- You can contact the WebIZ helpline at 775-684-5954 or izit@health.nv.gov
- If you live in Laughlin or another border town, contact entries@vaxnevadadays.org to have your name entered
