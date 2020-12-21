LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Pam Rehabilitation Hospital Centennial Hills offered its patients a unique opportunity last week to have Christmas photos taken with their loved ones. In 2020, the Christmas fare looked a little different.
Photos this year featured seasonal backdrops, a rainbow-colored tree and one notable addition — a 6-foot sheet of plexiglass. This physical divider served as a safety barrier between a professional photographer and patrons.
"Being isolated at the holidays is tough for everyone," CEO of Pam Rehabilitation Centennial Hills Sam Billig said. "We wanted to make sure that they had at least a holiday photo that they could take home and the patients could have in their room."
Pam Rehab has instituted strict measures since the beginning of the pandemic, including restricted visitation.
These measures have been difficult on patient recovery, Billig said. To keep up the morale around the hospital, there has been a steady stream of creative alternatives, ranging from parades, to staff dress-up, and most notably, a section of the hospital where families can check up on their loved ones segregated by a glass window.
Deidre Jenkins, whose mother is in the facility recovering from a stroke, said her mother values in-person touch.
"It has been very hard not to be able to do all that," Jenkins said.
These measures, in addition to the lack of COVID-19-positive patients, have left Pam in a unique situation.
This hospital is a place of recovery and medical assistance. Since COVID-19 is not currently at the facility, they are not planning on getting the first round of vaccinations.
Billig said the lockdown has successfully helped the facility evade COVID-19.
"I don’t anticipate us getting the first wave” Billig said. "We might get the second wave, but seeing how we don’t have COVID-19 positive patients in house, we probably will not get that (the first round of vaccines.)"
