LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- It's almost time again for school buses full of children to fill valley streets, but the rise of the COVID-19 delta variant in Las Vegas has many Clark County School District parents wondering about the protocols in place to ensure health and safety.
"Our transportation protocols haven't changed since we opened up in March of 2021. All students will be required to wear a face covering while on the bus," said Jennifer Vobis, CCSD's executive director of transportation.
In the last handful of months, getting students to comply to mask-wearing on the bus has not been an issue, according to Vobis.
"We've been very fortunate. We did not have any real concerns about students wearing masks. I think because they do it out in the community, they were able to do it in the bus without any issues," Vobis said.
With thousands more coming back this school year, here's their plan if that changes: "We will work with parents and the school if we have any concerns or issues of students who have difficulty wearing masks," she said.
The adult drivers and bus aides, like all other CCSD employees, are not required to be vaccinated.
"Our drivers are required to wear face coverings, and our bus aides will be required to wear face coverings and face shields," Vobis said.
Vobis said social distancing on the bus is not possible, "but again, students are to be wearing masks, drivers will be wearing masks and face shields during loading and unloading, and then we have hand sanitizer."
Ventilation, she said, will be a top priority.
"We have the drivers lower the two front windows and two back windows and the roof hatches so that the air flow is increased," Vobis said.
To make sure parents have all the accurate information on their child's bus route, parents are encouraged to download CCSD's "Onboard" app.
"So that they can track their bus," Vobis said.
Vobis added that the district is currently short about 200 bus drivers, and that they are looking to hire year-round.
To apply to be a bus driver, either visit the human resources webpage on the transportation site or attend the summer hiring fair this Tuesday at Western High School from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
