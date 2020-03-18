NEVADA (FOX5) -- The Nevada governor's office released a list Wednesday of "essential" businesses in the state that are to remain open and the "non-essential" sectors that he recommended close in support of COVID-19 social distancing. However, Gov. Sisolak did double down on the closure of all gaming facilities.
"The goal of this initiative is to protect the health and safety of Nevadans by preventing people coming together unnecessarily, where people who have the infection can easily spread it to others," the release stated. "Ask yourself this question: 'Where do people get within 6 feet of other individuals for an extended period of time?' -- then avoid those areas."
In partnership with the Nevada Health Response Center, the medical group designated to advise the governor's office, Sisolak and his staff will continue to monitor the situation and "revisit guidance on a regular basis."
The goal, Sisolak's office said, is to decrease close contact between people, eliminating masses that could spread the virus. Officials enumerated "essential" versus "non-essential" in their recommendations:
ESSENTIAL
Essential services and sectors include, but are not limited to:
• Fire services, law enforcement agencies, emergency medical services & public safety agencies
• Healthcare services
• Businesses or organizations that provide food, shelter, or critical social services for disadvantaged populations
• Utilities as defined in NRS Chapter 704
• Trash collection
• Home maintenance/repair services
• Auto repair services & trucking service centers
• Grocery stores, supermarkets, hardware stores, convenience & discount stores
• Pharmacies, healthcare operations, & biomedical facilities
• Post offices & shipping outlets
• Gas stations & truck stops
• Banks & financial institutions
• Veterinary services & pet stores
• Laundromats & dry cleaners
• Food processing
• Agriculture, livestock & feed mills
• Logistics & Supply Chain Operations: Warehousing, storage, distribution, and supply-chain related operations
• Public transportation
• Essential stays in hotels, commercial lodging, dormitories, shelters, and homeless encampments
• Child care centers and daycares operating in accordance with requirements set forth by their licensing authorities and COVID-19 guidance
NON-ESSENTIAL
Services and sectors include, but are not limited to:
• Entertainment & hospitality, including but not limited to strip clubs and brothels, casinos, concert venues, arenas, auditoriums, stadiums, large conference rooms, meeting halls, and cafeterias
• Recreation and athletic facilities, including but not limited to community and recreation centers, gyms, health clubs, fitness centers, yoga, barre and spin facilities
• Beauty and personal care services and facilities, including but not limited to barber shops, beauty, tanning, waxing hair salons, and nail salons and spas
• Retail facilities, including shopping malls except for pharmacy or other healthcare facilities within retail operations. Retailers are encouraged to continue online operations with pickup and delivery
FOOD & BEVERAGE
Sisolak directed all bars and restaurants to shutter their dine-in operations, but advised maintaining take-out, delivery and drive-through options with strict sanitation in mind.
"Pubs, wineries, bars, and breweries that do not include meals provided by a full kitchen should close," the governor's office said.
GAMING
"The Governor announced that all gaming machines, devices, tables, games, and any equipment related to gaming activity will be shut down. Restaurants and bars located within gaming properties will be subject to the same restrictions as those outside of gaming establishments."
CANNABIS
"Licensed cannabis stores and medical dispensaries should only remain open if employees and consumers strictly adhere to the social distancing protocol. The Nevada Health Response Center is encouraging consumers to use delivery services and not congregate in stores."
SOCIAL DISTANCING GUIDELINES
The release also detailed 6 feet of social distancing, a guideline set by the healthcare experts. In addition, Sisolak's office advised shying away from group-centric extracurriculars:
Examples of activities to avoid:
• Group gatherings
• Sleepovers
• Concerts and theater outings
• Playdates
• Athletic events
• Visitors in your house
• Non-essential workers in your house
• Shopping in malls
• Workouts in gyms
Sisolak made the official announcement in a media address March 17. The closures are expected to remain in effect for at least 30 days. Sisolak declared a state of emergency March 12 in order to open up more resources for the state of Nevada.
Is there anything citizens are not willing to do to please our hopelessly corrupt governments? They simply name something as a crisis and we willingly comply with every violation of our rights and freedoms that they say are necessary to "protect" us. Stop bending over and stand up to these tyrants by saying you will NOT comply with their encroachments on our freedoms.
