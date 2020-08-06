LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A popular Las Vegas water park cancelled its Neon Night event for high schoolers.
Wet'n'Wild announced on Thursday afternoon that the event, which was to be held at the water park that evening, had been cancelled following a directive from Clark County officials.
“While Wet’n’Wild Las Vegas is and remains in compliance with all state COVID-19 response mandates, we were informed this afternoon by Clark County Business License Enforcement that in the interest of public safety the Neon Night event was to be cancelled under their authority,” said a spokesperson for the water park.
The county confirmed that it issued a warning about the event, saying it violated Governor Steve Sioslak's Emergency Directive 21. The directive says that live entertainment must be closed for public attendance. A county spokesman added that only a warning and no citations or penalties were given.
With the announcement of the cancellation, Wet'n'Wild said that it would call every guest to process exchanges for park admission fees, or refunds.
One parent Alfa Gooding told FOX5 that she had been unable to reach anyone to process a refund after "calling all morning."
A Wet'n'Wild spokesperson said that staff were working as quickly as possible to process the transactions.
“More than 1,500 tickets were purchased for the Neon Night event and Wet’n’Wild staff is working as fast as possible to contact each guest who purchased a ticket. Wet’n’Wild Las Vegas will call every guest who purchased a ticket for the event and will allow for a ticket transfer for admission to the park during any remaining day in the 2020 season or facilitate a refund back to the method of purchase,” the spokesperson said.
A July 23 report from Nevada OSHA said that 50% of water parks met health and safety standards during initial compliance observations, and 100% met standards in follow-up observations.
