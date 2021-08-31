LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Westgate Las Vegas and Albertsons is hosting a COVID-19 and flu vaccination clinic.
It's happening tomorrow, September 1, from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Westgate Cabaret Theater.
Westgate says walk-ins are welcome. The clinic is open to team members, family and friends.
Those interested in getting a flu vaccination shot must show proof of insurance.
For more information, click here.
