LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A coalition of western states, including Nevada, announced a coordinated effort Monday to give residents access to telehealth during the COVID-19 pandemic,
Governors from Colorado, Oregon, Washington and Nevada released a joint statement, along with seven key points of focus on telehealth in their communities.
The statement from the governors, in part, reads:
The coronavirus pandemic has heightened the demand for telehealth services nationally, and in our states. With patients reluctant to seek in person care due to exposure risk and transportation access issues, telehealth has offered a way for patients to connect with health providers while mitigating exposure risk. It has also highlighted some of the inequities of our healthcare systems.
During the COVID-19 crisis, each state has sought flexibilities from the federal government to expand health services available through telehealth, modify payment policy for services provided using this modality, and expand the allowable technologies used to provide telehealth services. The federal Center for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) has recently announced its intention to make permanent some of the telehealth flexibilities afforded during this pandemic. Telehealth is here to stay.
The following principles for telehealth policy were lined out by the governors:
- Access: Adequate, culturally-responsive and patient-centered access to care
- Confidentiality: Ensuring patient confidentiality in telehealth
- Equity: "Telehealth should be available to every member, regardless of race, ethnicity, sex, gender identity, sexual orientation, age, income, class, disability, immigration status, nationality, religious belief, language proficiency or geographic location."
- Standard of Care: Standard of care should be applied to all services.
- Stewardship: Evidence-based strategies for delivery of care and addressing fraud and abuse.
- Patient choice: Patients should be able to choose how they receive health care, including being able to visit a provider in person.
- Payment/reimbursement: Reimbursement should be considered in the context of the state's current reimbursement plans
The governors said they would work with federal partners and ask they commit to similar principles in providing telehealth more readily to citizens.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.