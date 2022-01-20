LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A new drive-thru COVID-19 testing clinic is coming to the northwest valley.
On Saturday, the clinic will open at the Veterans Memorial Community Center parking lot at 101 S. Pavilion Center Drive Dr., near Alta Dr. It's a partnership between the city of Las Vegas and Northshore Clinical Labs.
For the next several weekends, the site will offer free tests on Saturdays and Sundays between 8 a.m. - 6 p.m.
Appointments are not required, but patients can pre-register here to save time.
