LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Southern Nevada Health District is not accepting walk in appointments for the COVID-19 vaccine second dose today.
The district has said that it would allow eligible patients to walk in for second-dose appointments at Las Vegas Convention Center Clinic, based on vaccine availability.
The health district sent the following statement to FOX5 on Wednesday:
People with appointments are being served at the Convention Center today. As previously stated, walk-ins are served based on clinic capacity and so we not providing walk in appointments today. Our staff uses the vaccine efficiently and vaccine is not wasted due to overbooking of appointments.
The health district said long lines seen at the convention center on Wednesday were because of issues with the clinic's registration system, and that staff had to register vaccine appointments manually until it can be fixed.
SNHD said the registration system should be back up tomorrow. However, FOX5 has reached out for more information on the registration issues as well as the reason for not allowing walk-in appointments.
Long lines outside Las Vegas Convention Center issue: @SNHDinfo says there was technical issues and had to go to paper; it should be back up to operations tomorrow. Waiting for more answers @FOX5Vegas— Jaclyn Schultz (@JaclynFOX5Vegas) February 10, 2021
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.