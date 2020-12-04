LAS VEGAS (FOX 5) -- A local apartment complex owner said while renters are in a tough spot during the pandemic, landlords have bills to pay too.
"Hours are starting to slow down so I'm getting less hours," said Danae Bonds, tenant of Sierra Park Apartments. "It's a struggle."
As a food service employee, Bonds said money has been tight.
"I'm a little behind right now," Bonds said.
She stayed on top of her rent payments for months, until she couldn't anymore. Luckily for her, she said her property managers have been willing to work with her.
"We have a lot of people that work in the service industry that are there for short periods of time," said complex owner, Ben Lamson. "We have a lot of convention center workers that live there. Some dealers, some casino workers. Some taxi cab workers."
Hospitality and tourism jobs have been hit especially hard by the COVID-19 pandemic in Las Vegas. This means the jobs many tenants depend on are gone, and so is their ability to pay rent.
"We're trying to operate the business on less than half the cash flow that we usually bring in per month," Lamson said. "It has created quite a bit of a hardship on the property."
Lamson said he applied for the grant Clark County is offering for small businesses.
"We don't want anyone to go without during this difficult time," said Michael Naft, Clark County Commissioner for District A
This is the third round of grants for local businesses thanks to the federal CARES Act. Naft said this is the small business stabilization round.
"You can use the funds for anything you deem necessary to stabilize your business during this difficult time," Naft said. "So that might be back rent. It might be utility assistance."
"That $15,000 would help our utility payment and also our loan payments on the property for the next few months," Lamson said. "If we had no water, no power, then our people would have to live on the street because they wouldn't be able to stay in their apartments. They'd have nothing."
Lamson said he wants to help renters, but said some make it difficult.
"We do have a few tenants that have never lost their job throughout this whole thing that have stopped paying rent," Lamson said. "I don't appreciate the people that are trying to take advantage of the situation and just saying 'Oh it's COVID. You can't evict me,'"
Overall, he's optimistic about the future.
"I see the light at the end of the tunnel," Lamson said. "We just have to be able to hold on long enough and not run out of savings and money."
