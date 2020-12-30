LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak held a news conference Wednesday afternoon to provide an update on the state's COVID-19 immunization efforts.
As of December 29, Sisolak said 25,636 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered and reported to the state. That broke down to about 20,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine and 5,000 of the Moderna vaccine.
He said the state has seen smooth deliveries, "with a successful rollout of the complex process to redistribute vaccine doses across our great state, and our local health districts and hospitals immediately went to work on lining up their folks to get the vaccine."
Shannon Bennett with the Nevada Division of Pubic and Behavioral Health said the state ordered the second dose for those who were first immunized, and they expect the delivery next week.
She emphasized the Nevada COVID-19 vaccine playbook continues to be fluid. An updated version with adjustments to the tier system was expected soon.
The playbook will include new recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control, which includes prioritizing those over the age of 75. Those vaccinations will be done "concurrently" with frontline essential workers in tier 2, she said. Those in the age group of 65-74 and those with underlying health conditions would be in tier 3 with other essential workers.
The state's new guidelines differ from what many Americans are witnessing in some parts of the country that's stirring debate: lines for seniors 65 and older to get the vaccine.
Florida prioritized 65 and older seniors to be next in line; Texas and Georgia are following suit. Colorado has placed seniors 70 and older in the next batch slated to be vaccinated.
State officials stand by their current guidelines, which they said are backed by the CDC.
"We are seeing a higher mortality rate with people 75 and older," Bennett said. "We continue to have a limited supply of the vaccine."
Sisolak emphasized that even with the vaccine rollout, COVID-19 "is still very much with us." He asked the public to stay home if they can, especially if they feel sick.
"We must look different," Sisolak said on New Year's Eve celebrations. "If we don't start making smart choices in 2021, we will look more like 2020."
He urged residents and visitors to avoid large crowds, and ultimately urged anyone planning on celebrating in public to reconsider.
"COVID-19 is not going to take the night off to ring in the new year."
Referencing data from the White House COVID-19 Task Force, Sisolak said Nevada ranked eighth in new cases per 100,000 people, second in test positivity and 17th in hospital admissions.
"2021 will be Nevada's greatest comeback story ever and I want all Nevadans to be a part of it," he said.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
(4) comments
We don't want any of your stupid updates that are useless. What we want is action to stop people from flying into our city Las Vegas and also to stop people from traveling between surrounding states until this thing is controlled. Your whack a mole approach does not work and either do the other states. You need to do something to protect the 2 and half million here which is shrinking rapidly due to this virus. Your romance Sisolak with the casinos is disgusting and must stop! People need you to lead and help protect the lives of all not just the pocket books of the wealthy!!!
"2021 will be Nevada's greatest comeback story ever and I want all Nevadans to be a part of it," Sisolack needs to read a history book, we have been in much more dire straits as a state before as a state and always bounced back.
2021 will be Nevada's greatest comeback story ever. Not if you continue to be our governor.
He timed it well...and on purpose. Bet he does another lockdown.
