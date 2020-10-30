LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Washoe County residents on Friday were "strongly encouraged" to only leave their homes for essential functions as the Truckee Meadows COVID Risk Meter shifted to “very high.”
According to a news release, the risk meter shifted to red/"very high" on Friday for the first time since it as introduced in early September.
The meter shifting to "very high" means "the COVID-19 risk to our community is extremely high and approaching critical," health officials said in the release.
Officials noted essential functions such as to vote, work, see a doctor, obtain medicine from the pharmacy, or buy groceries. Education is also an essential function, the release said.
The release states that the main factors that caused the meter to shift to red are an increase in those seeking a COVID-19 test and an increasing trend in hospitalizations due to COVID-19 infections.
The Truckee Meadows COVID Risk Meter has shifted to red, or Very High. This means the COVID-19 risk to our community is extremely high and approaching critical. Residents are strongly encouraged to only leave home for essential functions.— City of Reno (@CityofReno) October 30, 2020
Read more at: https://t.co/bWkUclQDXA pic.twitter.com/uMNgLCoeDR
"Consistently wear masks outside of your home, avoid at-risk people, and avoid even small social gatherings with non-family members," officials advised.
According to officials, the area reported 248 new COVID-19 cases on Oct. 29, and the seven-day moving average for new COVID-19 cases per day in Washoe County is at 197.7, a new record high.
(2) comments
You are being LIED to. It's fake and they are ripping our rights away from us and seeing how far they can push us. Push back!
Everything I do and everywhere I go is essential. Stop with the doom and gloom fear mongering fake news media. As always, if you are in a high risk group, take precautions you think are necessary for your own health. The Chinese virus has been proven to be nothing more than a strong flu virus. People are tired of the 2% dictating how the 98% live their lives.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.