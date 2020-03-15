LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Washoe County Health District in Northern Nevada reported five new positive test results for COVID-19, according to a media release on Sunday.
The tests bring the numbers in that county up to nine, with 26 statewide through Nevada. Details of the patients were provided as:
- A woman in her 40s who traveled to Southern California.
- A woman in her 30s who traveled to the Bay Area in California.
- A man in his 20s who is a close contact to a previously-identified case in Washoe County.
- A man in his 30s who is a close contact to a previously-identified case in Washoe County.
- A woman in her 30s, who is a close contact to a previously-identified case in Washoe County.
Washoe Co. said all cases were stable and isolating at home.
The department also said the CDC was no longer confirming tests.
"All presumptive positive tests in Washoe County are now officially confirmed. There are nine confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Washoe County," the release said.
The WCHD will not scheduled any more media briefings.
More information can be found here.
