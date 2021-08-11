LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Washoe County health officials announced Wednesday that a middle school student attended school for two days after they were notified of a positive COVID-19 test result.
In a statement, the Washoe County Health District said it had a situation where a parent refused to communicate with health officials. As a result, officials say that this led to a "presumably-infectious child attending school two days after being notified of a positive COVID-19 test result."
The parent, who also tested positive for COVID-19, also refused to communicate with the school, according to the Washoe County Health District.
"We are asking everyone, especially parents with children in Washoe County schools, to please cooperate with disease investigators regarding positive COVID-19 cases. It’s imperative that we collect information from positive cases in order to reduce transmission in the community," Washoe County Health District said.
Officials said that more than 80 people were exposed at Herz Middle School in Reno.
