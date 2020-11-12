LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Amid an increase of COVID-19 cases in the area, Washoe County Health District on Thursday announced that it is recommending people not have Thanksgiving gatherings with people who do not live in their immediate household.
In a news release, health officials said they "recommending that residents refrain from attending or hosting any Thanksgiving gatherings with people outside of your household due to risk of COVID-19 transmission and the complications it can have on vulnerable populations."
With Thanksgiving two weeks away, the Health District is urging residents to maintain gatherings with members of your household and find ways to spend time with friends and family in a non-contact setting, such as through phone or virtually, the release said.
"The recommendation also includes avoiding air travel," Washoe County officials said.
“We understand the historical and traditional significance of Thanksgiving and know this is a difficult time for many,” District Health Officer Kevin Dick said. “We anticipate increased community spread during Thanksgiving due to social gatherings. My fear is that it will adversely impact our elderly residents and those with underlying health conditions. My plea to you is to think about those in your life who fit that category, whether it’s your parents, siblings, aunts and uncles, grandparents or even great grandparents. I urge you to make that sacrifice to protect them.”
Officials noted that COVID-19 is spreading rapidly in Washoe County and has led to 212 deaths since March.
The risk to the elderly and those with underlying health conditions like obesity and hypertension are significant, officials said.
"The most common activity associated with COVID-19 cases in Washoe County has been small gatherings like holiday celebrations, barbecues, birthday parties, weddings and other social activities," the release said.
The Southern Nevada Health District has not released a formal recommendation on Thanksgiving gatherings.
