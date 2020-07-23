LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Washoe County Health officials on Thursday advised the Washoe County School District that they should not reopen in August.
Health District officer Kevin Dick made the recommendation during Thursday's board of health meeting in Northern Nevada.
District Health Officer Kevin Dick makes recommendation to not reopen Washoe County School District schools yet. Watch today's District Board of Health meeting: https://t.co/duMtg0v4zS pic.twitter.com/o6jaKQb5F0— Washoe County Health (@WashoeHealth) July 23, 2020
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
