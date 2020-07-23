School generic
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Washoe County Health officials on Thursday advised the Washoe County School District that they should not reopen in August.

Health District officer Kevin Dick made the recommendation during Thursday's board of health meeting in Northern Nevada.

