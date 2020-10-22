LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Washoe County health officials on Thursday announced that hospitals in the area are "fairly near capacity."
During a meeting with the Nevada COVID-19 Task Force, Washoe County District Health Officer Kevin Dick said that they're seeing a surge in COVID-19 cases with a 7-day rolling average of 127 new cases per day, a 57% increase over a 2-week period.
Dick added that health officials are seeing the highest number of cases in 20 to 29 year olds. However, they're also seeing a significant increase in the 30 to 60 age range.
Dick said that some ICU units in Washoe County filled up this week and emergency departments had to divert patients to other hospitals.
While Dick says that Washoe County hospitals are "fairly near capacity," he added that this data isn't reflected in Nevada Hospital Association’s reports because of how statistics are reported.
When asked by COVID-19 task force director Caleb Cage to explain the discrepancy about hospital beds, Dick said that the Nevada Hospital Association's report does not consider whether a licensed bed is staffed,
Dick provided an example from Renown Health, adding that the hospital has around 800 licensed beds in hospitals and 600 occupied beds.
"If you look at the number of beds that are staffed, you get a better sense of occupancy and how that affects staff," Dick said.
A representative for the hospital association said that they used to report it as staffed beds but wanted to report it with consideration that hospitals would hire staff if needed. The agency said it can go back to reporting staffed beds.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
