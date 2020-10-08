LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Washoe County Health District will not allow events with more than 250 people for at least the next 30 days, and is recommending avoiding public gatherings with more than 25 people.
The announcement comes after Gov. Steve Sisolak last week issued a directive allowing public gatherings of up to 250 people or 50% of the room capacity, whichever is less. The directive allows for gatherings larger than 250 people, as long as the venue submits a preparedness plan to the county for approval.
The WCHD announced on Thursday afternoon that it "lacks capacity" to review such plans and to conduct contact tracing for gatherings larger than 250 people. It added that it would evaluate the impact of events at the 250-person capacity over the next 30 days, at which point it may adjust the allowance.
“I cannot in good conscience allow gatherings of more than 250 to take place until we have been able to assess how the newly-allowed gatherings of up to 250 people affect disease transmission rates and contact tracing efforts in Washoe County,” District Health Officer Kevin Dick said. “I understand the desire to get back to normal, but we’re clearly not there yet and our health infrastructure is strained.”
For outdoor venues with fixed seating, the district "may consider" allowing events with 10% capacity on a case-by-case basis sooner than 30 days.
The district said that Washoe County's case rate per 100,000 people (currently at 412.2) was placing a "significant burden" on health infrastructure and has impacted the district's ability to conduct contact tracing in a timely manner.
During the week of Oct. 5, Washoe County was on the Nevada COVID-19 Task Force's list of counties flagged for elevated risk of disease transmission.
