WASHOE COUNTY (FOX5)-- The Washoe County Health District has confirmed one "presumptive positive case" of the Coronavirus.
A man is his 50's tested postive for the virus after being linked to the Grand Princess cruise ship outbreak. The man is self-isolating at home.
A family member who attends Huffaker Elementary School in Reno, NV is also being linked to the Coronavirus case. Out of caution, the elementary school will be closed Friday, per the Washoe County Health District.
According to the health district, there have been no confirmed cases at Huffaker Elementary School.
“The Health District’s top priority right now is to investigate this case and identify close contacts,” said Kevin Dick, District Health Officer for the Washoe County Health District. “Our staff is working with the school district to help ensure safety for students and faculty at Huffaker, as well as the community. Additional information will be released as we learn more".
Washoe County officials ask the public to take precautionary measures.
“We cannot stress enough that the most important thing people can do to prevent contracting COVID-19 is to practice social distancing, wash your hands with water and soap frequently, cough and sneeze into your sleeve and stay home if you’re sick. We ask that you inform family and friends of these preventive measures.”
The immediate threat level to others in Washoe County remains low at this time.
Residents are encouraged to visit the Washoe County Health District website for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.