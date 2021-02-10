LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Both big-box stores Walmart and Sam's Club will begin administering vaccines beginning Feb. 12.
According to a release sent Wednesday, the pharmacies at the respective locations in 22 states, including Nevada, will start to distribute vaccines through the U.S. Federal Retail Pharmacy Program.
At least 30 locations will be in operation across Las Vegas, Henderson and North Las Vegas, with additional sites throughout the state.
WHERE TO GO
"Eligible customers can schedule a vaccine appointment via the Walmart and Sam’s Club websites once appointments are available, making it convenient to get vaccinated while allocation lasts," a release said. "More than 1,000 Walmart and Sam’s Club pharmacies in 22 states are receiving federal vaccine allocations this week, with an emphasis on locations that reach customers in underserved communities with limited access to healthcare."
Walmart stressed the importance of opening up vaccine locations near populations it will serve.
"Ninety percent of the country lives within ten miles of a Walmart. We’re committed to helping people live better – and healthier lives – in Nevada, and we take that role very seriously,” said Dr. Cheryl Pegus, Executive Vice President, Health & Wellness. “We want to help the country re-open, but we can only achieve that through widespread COVID-19 vaccination. We’re proud to work together with the federal government, states, communities, customers and associates to expand access to the vaccine and reach that goal.”
HOW WILL I BE NOTIFIED?
"In addition to appointments, the scheduler will provide a digital reminder when it is time to return for the second vaccine, which is why customers are asked to create a profile, helping to ensure customers receive the second dose of the vaccine in the timeframe required. You do not have to be a member of Sam’s Club to sign-up for an appointment. Appointments are available seven days a week, but exact timing will vary based on local availability of the vaccine," according to a release.
Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak weighed in on the effort:
"As we continue the largest and most complex vaccination rollout in our nation's history, I am glad the State of Nevada will work collaboratively with the federal government, Walmart and Sam's Club pharmacies to administer COVID-19 vaccines as quickly as our federal allocation allows," Sisolak said. "This program will help provide convenient, community-based locations for Nevadans to access the vaccine."
MORE INFO: https://corporate.walmart.com/covid-vaccine
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.