LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Local Walmart and Sam's Club pharmacies are working to make it easier to get the COVID-19 vaccine.
Walmart and Sam's Club announced Tuesday that it would accept walk ins for the COVID-19 vaccine at all Nevada pharmacy locations. The locations will still offer appointments as well.
“Now that supply and eligibility have expanded, it’s even more important for us to reach underserved and vulnerable populations to ensure equitable distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine,” Dr. Cheryl Pegus, executive vice president of Health & Wellness said in a statement. “Widespread vaccination is the only way we will eventually end the pandemic and help our country reopen, and we don’t want anyone to get left behind as we enter this new chapter in our fight against COVID-19.”
Vaccination appointments can be made at walmart.com/COVIDvaccine and samsclub.com/covid. Walmart pharmacy locations are open seven days a week, and Sam's Club pharmacies are closed on Sundays. Locations are offering the Johnson & Johnson, Moderna and Pfizer vaccines. You don't have to be a Sam's Club member to get a vaccine.
