LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Two Las Vegas businesses were fined after Nevada OSHA investigated the establishments for COVID-19-related violations.
Walmart at 4505 W. Charleston Boulevard was fined July 22 for $12,145. Plant World at 5311 W. Charleston Boulevard was also fined $4,858
Nevada OSHA said the citations were issued after officials saw noncompliance with one or more industry requirements related to COVID-19 safety. The businesses reportedly had violations during both initial and follow-up compliance visits. Details of why the businesses were fined weren't immediately available.
In the event of future noncompliance, Nevada OSHA may issue an order requiring the business to close until it can comply.
Largely, most businesses became compliant after initial visits from OSHA. Nevada OSHA had follow-ups with 310 businesses and found that 93% reached compliance. Eleven businesses have been issued citations. Overall, the state compliance rate increased to 87%, with 88% compliance in northern Nevada and 85% in southern Nevada.
Here are some of the businesses investigated by Nevada OSHA:
- Casino-hotel pools: 55 percent initial compliance, 83 percent follow up compliance
- Water parks: 50 percent initial compliance, 100 percent follow up compliance
- Grocery Stores: 82 percent initial compliance, 91 percent follow up compliance
- Gyms: 88 initial compliance, 85 percent follow up compliance
