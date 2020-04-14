LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Walmart announced that it is launching a special pickup hour for people most at-risk for COVID-19.
According to the retailer, each day the hour from 7 a.m. to 8 a.m. at select pickup store locations will be reserved for customers over the age of 60, as well as first responders, customers with disabilities and anyone designated high-risk by the CDC.
Walmart says pickup associated are following enhanced distancing and sanitization procedures to prevent the spread of coronavirus. The point of pickup is also contact-free, Walmart says. Customers simply open their truck, and associated load their groceries in - there's no need to sign for the order.
Customers will see a new prompt on Walmart.com/grocery that displays the qualifications for selecting the slot listed as "at risk only" and allows those who are eligible to opt in, according to a news release.
To locate a Walmart with grocery pickup near you, visit: grocery.walmart.com/locations/pickup
