LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A Walmart location in Las Vegas has temporarily closed to allow cleaning crews time to thoroughly clean and sanitize the building.
According to a statement from Walmart, the location at 6005 S. Eastern Avenue closed Sunday at 2 p.m. The company said the store will remain closed through today, January 11, "providing our associates time to restock shelves and prep the store to reopen tomorrow, January 12 at 7 a.m."
The company provided the below statement:
Everything we’re doing is for the well-being of our associates and customers, and in consideration of guidance by the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and health experts. When the store reopens Tuesday, we will continue conducting associate health screens and temperature checks, and all associates will be provided with facemasks and gloves.
These protocols are in addition to the extensive measures we’ve put in place during the pandemic to help protect our associates and customers, including installing sneeze guards at registers, temperature checks and mandatory mask-wearing for associates, placing social distancing signage and enacting emergency leave policy for associates who are unable or uncomfortable coming to work. Additionally, through the help of our health ambassadors, we will continue requiring customers to wear protective facial coverings while inside the building.
We will continue working closely with elected and local health officials, adjusting how we serve the community while also keeping the health and safety of our customers and associates in mind.
