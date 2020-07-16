LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- With a coin short impacting some businesses across the country, Walmart is asking customers to pay for their purchases with credit or debit cards if possible.

According to a statement from Walmart, the retailer is still accepting cash. However, if possible, customers are asked to pay with card or use correct change.

While cash is still accepted, Walmart notes that it has converted some of its self-checkout registers to card only registers.

A spokesperson for Walmart provided the below statement to FOX5:

Like most retailers, we’re experiencing the affects of the nationwide coin shortage. We’re asking customers to pay with card or use correct change when possible if they need to pay with cash. Cash is welcome at all of our stores. However, we have converted some of our self-checkout registers to card only registers.

According to CNN, due to coronavirus-related shutdowns, fewer coins are circulating throughout the economy, leaving stores short on nickels and dimes and seeking alternate solutions.

As a result, CNN says that several grocery and convenience stores have warned that they may not be able to provide coins as change when customers pay in cash, thanks to a nationwide coin shortage.