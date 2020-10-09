LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- With the holidays quickly approaching, Walker Furniture is once again accepting nominations for its “Home For The Holidays" program.
According to a news release, the program, which is in its 27th year, assists Clark County individuals and families in need by providing an entire houseful of new furniture.
This year, 35 families will be chosen for the furniture giveaway, the company said. The nomination letters must be received by Wednesday, Dec. 9, Walker said.
According to Walker, nomination letters should "explain extraordinary and often heart-wrenching problems in our community, which run the gamut of hardships including: families with children suffering from physical or mental disorders; the loss of homes and belongings from fires; single-parent households with financial difficulty; and families affected by illness, or domestic violence or sexual abuse" among others.
Anyone in the community can submit a nomination letter including teachers, health care professionals, social service workers, clergy, friends, neighbors, and family members, Walker said.
Nomination letters should be submitted online at WalkerFurnitureHomeForTheHolidays.com. However, letters can also be mailed or dropped off to Walker Furniture’s MLK store, 301 S. Martin Luther King Blvd.
Helping Hands of Vegas Valley is the preliminary committee reading and verifying all of the letters. Their staff visit and identify the nominated families evaluating the most genuine need, Walker said.
The release states that an "executive committee" comprised of Mayor Carolyn Goodman, community leaders, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, Clark County Fire Department, and local media personalities will make the final selection for the 35 recipients.
Families chosen will be notified the week of Dec. 14. Furniture deliveries will begin Friday, Dec. 18.
In addition, the Las Vegas Rescue Mission is supplying food and toys, while Star Nursery is providing Christmas trees to the families along with support from other vendors and community entities.
For more information, visit: WalkerFurnitureHomeForTheHolidays.com.
