LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The city of Las Vegas will have several walk-in COVID-19 vaccine pop-up clinics next week.
Starting Tuesday, June 29, no appointments are necessary at these sites and vaccines will be available while supplies last.
- Palo Verde High School, 333 S. Pavilion Center Drive, June 29 - 30, from 2:30 to 6 p.m.
- West Preparatory Academy, 2050 Sapphire Stone Ave., June 29 - 30, from 2:30 to 6 p.m.
- Las Vegas Fire & Rescue Station 4, 412 S. 15th, June 29 - 30, from 8 a.m. to noon.
- La Bonita Supermarket, 6000 W. Cheyenne Ave., June 29 – 30, from 5 to 9 p.m.
- Trinity United Methodist Church, 6151 W Charleston Blvd., July 1, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Lied Middle School, 5350 W. Tropical Parkway, July 1 - 2, from 2:30 to 6 p.m.
- First Friday, downtown in the 18B Arts District, July 2, from 5 to 9 p.m.
Other SNHD vaccination sites and additional information can be found on the Southern Nevada Health District's website.
