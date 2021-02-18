Lab studies suggest Pfizer, Moderna vaccines can protect against coronavirus variant

A new report in the New England Journal of Medicine suggests that Pfizer vaccine, pictured here in Freising, southern Germany, on February 2 can protect people against new variants, including one first seen in South Africa.

 Christof Stache/AFP/Getty Images

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Two Las Vegas-area COVID-19 vaccination sites are now offering walk-ins for the vaccine for the 65+ age group.

Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak announced Wednesday that vaccine eligibility would be expanded to those 65 and older. Previously, only those 70 and older were eligible in the general population vaccine "lane."

Walk-ins are available for the first dose of the Pfizer vaccine on a first-come, first-served basis at two locations:

  • Cashman Center, 850 N. Las Vegas Blvd., Exhibit Hall B, Las Vegas, NV 89101
    • 500 walk-in slots are available each day beginning today, Thursday, Feb. 18, Friday, Feb. 19 and Saturday Feb. 20 starting at 8 a.m. until clinic capacity is reached.
  • Desert Pines, 3800 E. Harris Ave., Las Vegas, NV 89110
    • 300 walk-in slots are available today Thursday, Feb. 18 and Friday, Feb. 19 starting at 9 a.m. until clinic capacity is reached.

Walk-ins are also available for the second dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine Thursday and Friday at Desert Pines High School, for those who received their first dose at SNHD or community partner clinic.

Anyone in need of assistance making appointments can call the COVID-19 helpline at 1-800-401-0946. The line is staffed seven days a week from 8 a.m.-8 p.m.

Copyright 2020 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.