LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Two Las Vegas-area COVID-19 vaccination sites are now offering walk-ins for the vaccine for the 65+ age group.
Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak announced Wednesday that vaccine eligibility would be expanded to those 65 and older. Previously, only those 70 and older were eligible in the general population vaccine "lane."
Walk-ins are available for the first dose of the Pfizer vaccine on a first-come, first-served basis at two locations:
- Cashman Center, 850 N. Las Vegas Blvd., Exhibit Hall B, Las Vegas, NV 89101
- 500 walk-in slots are available each day beginning today, Thursday, Feb. 18, Friday, Feb. 19 and Saturday Feb. 20 starting at 8 a.m. until clinic capacity is reached.
- Desert Pines, 3800 E. Harris Ave., Las Vegas, NV 89110
- 300 walk-in slots are available today Thursday, Feb. 18 and Friday, Feb. 19 starting at 9 a.m. until clinic capacity is reached.
Walk-ins are also available for the second dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine Thursday and Friday at Desert Pines High School, for those who received their first dose at SNHD or community partner clinic.
Anyone in need of assistance making appointments can call the COVID-19 helpline at 1-800-401-0946. The line is staffed seven days a week from 8 a.m.-8 p.m.
