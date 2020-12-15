LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Walgreens pharmacy is preparing to vaccinate seniors in long term care facilities by sending what it calls “strike teams.”
“We have been vaccinating people for over 15 years,” said Dr. Kevin Ban, Walgreens Pharmacy Chief Medical Officer.
The strike teams will consist of pharmacists and pharmacy technicians.
They will visit long term care facilities and vaccinate both seniors who reside there and staff members who are caring for them.
“We have run over one 150,000 flu clinics very similar to the COVID clinics we will start next week in these long term care facilities,” said Ban.
Moderna, Johnson and Johnson and Astrazeneca are expected to get approval for their respective vaccines in the coming weeks. For now, Walgreens will use Pfizer’s version.
“By the end of this year we can expect 20 million doses. And then that will ramp up to one hundred million doses by mid winter,” said Ban.
Walgreens is also planning to administer the vaccine to the general public in much the same way it does with the flu shot every year.
Those looking to be vaccinated will be asked to make an appointment via the Walgreens app, website or by calling a local Walgreens Pharmacy.
Experts say the general public is expected to receive the vaccine in late March or early April.
