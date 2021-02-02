LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Walgreens announced Tuesday that it has been selected by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and U.S. Department of Health and Human Services to provide a limited number of COVID-19 vaccinations.
According to Walgreens, the company will provide vaccines across 15 states and jurisdictions as part of the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program. Nevada is not currently among the states that it will be offering vaccines as part of the federal program.
Vaccinations will begin in stores Feb. 12 to eligible individuals based on state and jurisdiction guidelines, and may include healthcare workers, people ages 65 and older, and individuals with pre-existing conditions, the company said in a news release.
“Walgreens was one of the first pharmacies to begin administering COVID-19 vaccinations in December to long-term care facility staff and residents, and we look forward to leveraging our experience to support the federal government and CDC in expanding access to these vaccines,” said John Standley, president, Walgreens. “Our pharmacy teams have already provided nearly two million COVID-19 vaccinations and stand ready with their expertise to help educate and vaccinate additional Americans, including those in rural and underserved communities.”
The release states that the CDC selected Walgreens as a pharmacy partner in specific states and jurisdictions to "optimize vaccine access in medically underserved areas and areas with a high social vulnerability index score."
A defined number of vaccine doses will be allocated from the CDC directly to Walgreens in each geography, the company said.
Those states and local jurisdictions include:
Chicago, Connecticut, Delaware, Illinois, Kentucky, Maryland, New Hampshire, New Mexico, New York, New York City, North Carolina, Puerto Rico, Vermont, Wisconsin and West Virginia.
Walgreens notes that in addition to supporting distribution of federal vaccine allocation, the company continues to assist several states and jurisdictions with administration of COVID-19 vaccines in select stores to eligible populations.
According to the release, Walgreens has administered over 300,000 vaccinations through these efforts to date, as determined by state and jurisdiction guidelines. Areas include:
Arkansas, California (select counties), Connecticut, Chicago, Delaware, Illinois, Iowa (select counties), Louisiana, Massachusetts, Nevada, New York, New York City, Ohio, Puerto Rico, South Carolina and Texas.
In regards to available appointments, Walgreens says vaccine inventory is still limited and available to eligible individuals by appointment only at select Walgreens stores.
Appointments can be made through Walgreens updated appointment scheduler at Walgreens.com/ScheduleVaccine when vaccine becomes available. Walgreens will not provide vaccinations on a walk-in basis at this time.
