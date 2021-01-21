LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Walgreens has begun administering first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine for eligible patients in Nevada.
The pharmacy store chain started administering vaccines on Wednesday after the state supplied the vaccines. Appointments are available to people age 70 and older and to healthcare workers. Walk-ins will not be accepted, Walgreens said.
The company provided the following statement:
Nevada is providing a limited supply of COVID-19 vaccines to retail pharmacies, including select Walgreens locations, statewide, to be administered to people 70 and older and healthcare workers. The initial supply of vaccine is extremely limited. COVID-19 vaccines are not available to the general public and only available by appointment to eligible individuals, per state guidelines. At this time, only eligible individuals will be able to receive a COVID vaccination at retail pharmacies, including designated Walgreens, as part of the state's Phase 1 vaccine program guidelines. Appointments are required; walk-ins will not be accepted. Patients who select Walgreens can make an appointment online at https://www.walgreens.com/findcare/vaccination/covid-19.
