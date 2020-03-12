LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Western Athletic Conference (WAC) and PAC-12 announced their tournaments in Las Vegas have been canceled.
"The Western Athletic Conference has announced the cancellation of the Hercules Tires WAC Basketball Tournaments presented by TicketSmarter. This decision has been by the WAC Board of Directors made based upon new information," the conference said in a statement.
The tournament was being played at the Orleans Arena. Wednesday's game between CSU Bakersfield and Grand Canyon University had been postponed to Thursday morning due to a "medical situation." The tournament was canceled less than an hour before games were set to start.
Pac-12 statement on men's basketball tournament, Pac-12 sport competitions & Pac-12 championship events: pic.twitter.com/HjJvki3LOT— Pac-12 Conference (@pac12) March 12, 2020
The PAC-12 conference announced shortly after that their tournament would also be canceled. The tournament started Wednesday night at T-Mobile Arena.
