LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Clark County officials are encouraging residents who are not registered, to register so that they can receive their mail ballot in time for the June primary election.
In an effort to limit interactions that could spread the coronavirus, Nevada's primary election will be conducted primarily by mail-in ballots, with limited in-person polling locations.
Registered voters should check that their mailing address is updated on their voter registration, to ensure that they receive their ballot, officials say.
Voter registration is available through the Nevada Secretary of State’s website at www.RegisterToVoteNV.gov. The website also allows voters to check whether they are registered and update their party affiliation and address.
Voter registration deadlines:
- May 12 is the last day to register to vote or update your existing registration information through the mail in time for the June 9 primary.
- May 21 is the last day to register to vote or update your existing registration information online through the Nevada Secretary of State’s website at www.RegisterToVoteNV.gov in time for the June 9 primary.
- May 22 to June 4, anyone who registers to vote online or updates their existing registration online between these dates will have to appear in person to receive and then turn in their mail ballot. Information about in-person locations is available through the Election Department website at www.ClarkCountyNV.gov/vote.
County officials say these deadlines must be met, in order to receive the mail ballot. The ballot will arrive with a postage paid envelope which can be used to cast the vote.
In-person voter registration and registration updates will be available May 23 to June 5 and on June 9 (Primary Election Day). Anyone using this option will be handed their mail ballot and then turn it in.
Voters who do not mail their ballot to the Election Department will also be able to drop off their ballot at any one of several locations that will open later in May. Information about these in-person locations is available through the Election Department website at www.ClarkCountyNV.gov/vote.
Election day for Nevada's primary is scheduled for June 9.
More information about the mail ballot primary election is also available at www.MailitinNevada.com.
