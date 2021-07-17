Immunize Nevada held a vaccination clinic called Viva Vax Vegas at Park MGM on Saturday. The event featured live entertainment, special guests and prize drawings.

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Nevada officials are responding to the rise in cases by continuing their push for vaccinations.

Immunize Nevada held a vaccination clinic called Viva Vax Vegas at Park MGM on Saturday. The event featured live entertainment, special guests and prize drawings.

Governor Steve Sisolak was in attendance and wearing a mask.

He was asked about the latest guidance from Southern Nevada Health District.

"We delegated control to the local jurisdictions, the 17 counties in Nevada, Clark County has decided they have to crack down a little bit more, tighten it up because over 90% of the cases are currently in Clark County," he said. 

viva vax vegas

The governor said that 98% of Nevada's COVID-19 hospitalizations, and all of its deaths, are people who aren't vaccinated.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.