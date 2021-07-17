LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Nevada officials are responding to the rise in cases by continuing their push for vaccinations.
Immunize Nevada held a vaccination clinic called Viva Vax Vegas at Park MGM on Saturday. The event featured live entertainment, special guests and prize drawings.
I filmed this message from Brad Garrett, who attended today’s #VivaVaxVegas event & has a special message for everyone! pic.twitter.com/7flaUewVuv— Governor Sisolak (@GovSisolak) July 17, 2021
Governor Steve Sisolak was in attendance and wearing a mask.
He was asked about the latest guidance from Southern Nevada Health District.
"We delegated control to the local jurisdictions, the 17 counties in Nevada, Clark County has decided they have to crack down a little bit more, tighten it up because over 90% of the cases are currently in Clark County," he said.
The governor said that 98% of Nevada's COVID-19 hospitalizations, and all of its deaths, are people who aren't vaccinated.
