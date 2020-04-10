A sign is illuminated above a highway Friday, March 27, 2020, in Salt Lake City. Utah Gov. Gary Hebert issued a stay-home directive Friday as the state works to curb the spread of the new coronavirus. The directive calls on people to avoid all gatherings, including family get-togethers and children's playdates, and public places as much as possible. It does not require business closings or carry penalties if the rules are broken. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)