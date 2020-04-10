LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Utah Governor Gary Herbert signed an Executive Order this week establishing a requirement for individuals who enter the state to complete a travel declaration form.
According to a news release, starting Friday, the order requires every individual 18 years of age or older who enters Utah, either as a final destination through the Salt Lake City International Airport, or on Utah roads, to complete a travel declaration form before entering the state.
The order will remain in effect until 11:59 p.m. on May 1, the release said.
Drivers who enter the state at any of its border entry points will receive a text message notifying them of the need to complete the declaration online, the release says.
The Utah Department of Transportation says it coordinated with other state agencies and political subdivisions to identify highway entry points and ensure that each highway entry point is identified. The agencies made a copy of the map available to the public here: coronavirus.utah.gov. This would include traveling on the Interstate-15 from Las Vegas into Utah.
No personally identifiable information or personal health information gathered as a result of this survey will be shared with the public or with any unauthorized individual, the release said.
To view the full order, visit: Utah Travel Executive Order
